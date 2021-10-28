FDA announces hummus recall in Utah, 22 other states

(ABC4) – The FDA announced on Monday that Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods has issued a voluntary recall on one of their organic hummus products due to an undeclared ingredient.

Cedar’s initiated the recall of its “10 oz. Organic Mediterranean Hommus” product because it may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared Pine Nut.

The FDA says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The company became aware of the labeling issue when a mislabeled container failed to scan at the point of sale.

The product was distributed right here in Utah and in the following states: MA, FL, GA, NC, OR, OK, LA, AZ, CO, WI, MD, OH, CA, NV, NM, MO, ME, NY, KS, AL, TN, MN.

The Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus is packaged in a 10 oz. plastic container, with a UPC Code: 044115403028. The product is a refrigerated product with a Sell by Date DEC 12, 2021 (32I21).

No illnesses have been confirmed to date.

No other products produced by Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. are affected by this recall.