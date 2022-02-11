FBI search for Utah robbery suspect

UTAH (ABC4) – Currently, the FBI is searching for an individual suspected of robbing numerous banks around the state of Utah.

The man is around 5’6” to 5’10” tall and has a slim build. He is Caucasian and has been typically seen wearing a face mask, white shoes, and a beanie. He wore a construction vest in two of his six robbery attempts.

Following is a chronological list of man’s attempted robberies:

January 13, 2022 – Wells Fargo Bank at 995 E. Fort Union Blvd. in Midvale, Utah

January 18, 2022 – Cypress Credit Union at 3578 W. 4700 S. in West Valley City, Utah

January 31, 2022 – Security Service Federal Credit Union at 2655 W. 4700 S. in Taylorsville, Utah

February 4, 2022 – Mountain America Credit Union at 6761 S. Redwood Rd. in West Jordan, Utah (Attempted)

February 4, 2022 – Zions Bank at 701 E. 400 S. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

February 9, 2022 – Mountain America Credit Union at 1298 E. Murray Holladay Rd. in Millcreek, Utah (Attempted)

If you or anyone you know has any further information concerning the robberies or the suspect, please contact the FBI Salt Lake City Office at (801) 579-1400.