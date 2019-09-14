FBI ramps up #StopSextortion campaign

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The FBI has ramped up its #StopSextortion campaign in schools.

Thousands have shared the FBI’s posts on social media across the nation and in Utah Saturday. It’s all part of an effort to protect kids.

Sextortion is the act of blackmailing someone for money or sexual favors by threatening to publically release private or intimate information.

Teenagers can be prime targets.

Courtesy: FBI

In the tweets, the FBI explained it is illegal for an adult to ask for, pay for, or demand graphic images from a minor. The FBI emphasized the victims are not the ones who are breaking the law.

The FBI cautioned Parents and children to be aware of who they are talking with online if they do not know who is on the other side of the name.

Also, the FBI said, if you believe you are a victim of sextortion, talk to a trusted adult or call the FBI.

You can call at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324).

What people are clicking on right now:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing"

Popeyes introduces bring your own bun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes introduces bring your own bun"

Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative"

Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary"

Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories