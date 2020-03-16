FBI and Police warn of coronavirus scam, a trick to ransom your phone or computer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Police tweeted an alert to watch out for a fake coronavirus website scam.

According to Salt Lake Police, the FBI sent a notification to be aware of a two new online phishing scams. One is a link and one is an app. Both offer to help you track the coronavirus.

Officials say the scam locks up your computer or mobile device and holds them for ransom.

If you are getting phone calls or being solicited online please make sure you check to make sure you are dealing with a real agency.

Below is the tweet posted by SLCPD warning of the sites not to click on and the app you do not want to download.

Beware of #phishing to defraud the #community using #Covid19 concerns. Here are two that we are aware of. Don't go to the following site, Corona-virus-map[dot]com. Also, the app, Coronavirusapp[.]site claims to track the virus, but will lock your phone until a ransom is paid. pic.twitter.com/QVDhAF1ZpL — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 16, 2020

