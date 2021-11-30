‘Fauci’ and ‘Covid’ among trendiest pet names of 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Coco, a maltipoo puppy, wears Pride-themed sunglasses as she walks with members and allies of the LGBTQ community in the Pride Walk and Rally through downtown Washington, DC on June 12, 2021. The Pride Month celebration is hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance, a non-profit organization serving the needs of the LGBTQ community in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – From ‘Fauci’ to ‘Siri” to “Doge,” pet owners took full advantage of the biggest trends of 2021 by giving their furry friends names that reflect the past year.

Rover.com—the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, revealed the most popular pet names and trends of 2021 on Tuesday and the top names are a reflection of events and trends that’s been happening in the world around us.

Many people adopted pets throughout the pandemic (with so much time spent at home and alone, the number of pandemic pets went through the roof) and names were given to pets that emulated current events.

As the world continued to adapt to life during the pandemic, COVID-inspired names grew, with the name “Fauci,” which first debuted on the 2020 list, increased by 270%, and the name “Covid” is up 35%.

Working from home encouraged some pet parents to give their pups grandiose tech names such as Zoom, Siri, and Google.

Rover credited streaming, plus binge-watching as a huge designator to some other popular names like Grogu from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” which became the number one trending dog name in the country.

Some pups found themselves being named after some celebrities and musicians. Chadwick Boseman may have passed in late 2020, but his name lives on as dogs named Boseman were up 1,063% and cats named Chadwick were up 400%.

Here’s a list of the most popular female dog names of 2021, according to Rover.com.

Bella

Luna

Lucy

Daisy

Zoe

Lily

Lola

Bailey

Stella

Molly

Here’s a list of the most popular male dog names of 2021