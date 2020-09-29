Father of missing boy from Millcreek asks for him to come home

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Timothy Butler, father of missing Terran tells ABC4 News he wants to bring his son back home, where he belongs.

Timothy Butler says he’s been Terran’s legal guardian and he’s been taking care of him, with his partner for several years.

Local law enforcement agencies, the FBI and police here and to the west are looking for the young boy, since it’s believed his mother could be driving with him to Washington state.

Terran was last seen on Saturday in Millcreek during a supervised custody visit with his mother, Emily Jolley. Police say Jolley distracted the supervisor and left with the boy.

Butler tells us his only goal was to have Terran grow up in a healthy co-parenting relationship but it’s been a long road of legal and emotional battles between him and the mother, Emily Jolley.

He also says there were allegations of Timothy being abusive during the custody battle, but Unified Police have confirmed with us they found those allegations to be untrue.

“The main priority here is to bring Terran home, to his rightful parents and guardians where he’s happy and this is where he knows he belongs where he’s been for several years,” said Butler.

Police say the two could be in Emily’s blue 2008 Toyota Prius with the license plate E847GT and if anyone has information to please contact Unified Police.