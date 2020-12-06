Father helps get family out of a Springville house fire

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Late Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m. the Springville Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire near 115 South 200 East.

When fire crews arrived on the scene they saw a home fully involved and called for backup. Crews with Mapleton, Provo, and Spanish Fork fire departments responded to the second alarm call and assisted in firefighting efforts.

The Springville Fire Department says six people, including a mother, father, two children, and two adult males were all in the home when the fire started.

The father was able to get his family out just before the structure became mostly involved, crews add.

One elderly man was carried to the ambulance by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital in critical condition, the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Fire crews stayed on scene fighting the 2-alarm fire until around 4:00 a.m.

Fire officials say early reports concluded the fire possibly started in the basement. The State Fire Marshalls Office is on the scene trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.