Father and two sons killed in apparent murder-suicide in South Jordan, police say

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – A father and his two sons are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in South Jordan.

Police say the mother of the two boys who are 8 and 10 years old made the call to police after the father shot both of his sons before turning the gun on himself.

The father is reportedly in his 30s but identities of all involved have not yet been released.

Updates to this story will be posted as they become available.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: