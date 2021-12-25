Father allegedly shoots 24-year-old son in West Jordan on Christmas Eve

West Jordan, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night after police say he allegedly shot his adult son in West Jordan.

According to Deputy Chief Richard Bell, the officers were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting on Bornite Road.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with what Bell said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Bell said they are unsure what all transpired prior to the shooting but that an argument and alcohol appear to be a part of the incident.

Bell said the father is facing possible charges of aggravated assault, or attempted murder, depending on the rest of the investigation.

Due to the privacy of the family, who Bell said there were five other family members inside the home at the time of the shooting, ABC4 will not be naming the suspect or victim at this time.

If an update is released, ABC4 will provide those additional details.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately