Fatal Tremonton rollover crash leaves two dead

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died in a rollover crash on Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has not released the victims’ identities at this time.

UHP says the crash happened on southbound I-15 near milepost 379 around 7:10 a.m.

Authorities believe the vehicle left the roadway while driving and traveled down an embankment, which caused the car to roll over. There were two people inside the vehicle at the time. Both individuals have died due to their injuries.

Officials are still investigating the incident and are considering impairment as a crash factor.