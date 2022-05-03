SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened near the area of 900 East 1700 South.

SLCPD says they have apprehended a suspect who they believe is the driver.

No details on the number of victims or injuries sustained have been provided yet.

Police say 1700 South is currently closed between 900 East and 1000 East.

Drivers heading to the area are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

No further details have been released.

ABC4 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more details and will update this story when more information becomes available.