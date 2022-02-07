Fatal semi-truck rollover crash leaves one dead in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal semi-truck rollover crash in Vernal has left one dead on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the deadly crash happened along the southbound lanes of SR-191 near mile marker 367 around 5:04 a.m. The truck was hauling an oilfield pipe at the time and the driver is from Texas.

UHP says the incident happened when the semi-truck lost control and left the roadway along a canyon turn, causing the truck to roll over.

The impact ejected the truck driver from his vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries. The semi-truck eventually stopped off the highway, landing upside-down.

Troopers say the rollover crash also threw a 43-foot-long, six-inch-wide oilfield pipe across the highway.

Roads in the area were closed for two and a half hours as crews worked to clear the scene. Heavy equipment was needed to lift and remove the oilfield pipe from the highway.

Authorities say they are currently trying to contact the driver’s family or next of kin.