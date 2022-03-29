WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are responding to a fatal crash in Weber County on Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the crash happened on 1900 West near 5200 South in Roy.

Lanes in the area are currently blocked at this time. 1900 W is closed to both northbound and southbound traffic at 5200 S.

Police say drivers should expect delays until 12 p.m.

Authorities are asking drivers headed in that direction to avoid the area and use an alternate route of travel.

