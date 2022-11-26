BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of northbound I-15 in Bluffdale Friday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. just north of the 14600 South exit.

Multiple cars were involved and one vehicle rolled onto its top and landed in the HOV lane.

Troopers said they can confirmed at least one person died at the scene. Additiional details on the extent of other injuries was not immediately known.

Northbound lanes will be closed at 14600 South for several hours as troopers investigate the crash.

An update will be provided once additional details are released