Fatal Ogden accident leaves road closed for hours

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Ogden police are investigating a rollover accident that leaves one person dead.

It happened near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Harrison was closed for hours tonight between 12th and 20th streets.

Police are trying to figure out how it happened and what caused it.

Lt. Jake Sube of the Ogden Police Department says, “We’re not ruling out any possibility. We don’t know if it was just a straight single vehicle, if there was a vehicle malfunction or if another vehicle was involved. We’re doing the investigation, taking our time to make sure that we get all the details and all the information to put it all back together.”

One person was dead at the scene, another taken to the hospital in serious condition. So far no names have been released. Harrison Boulevard is now open to traffic.