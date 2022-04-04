WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been killed after a deadly crash in Washington County on Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened on Highway 91 near mile marker 16, just south of Veyo around 4:20 p.m.

Troopers say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Highway 91 carrying two passengers — a male and a female.

UHP says the crash happened when the motorcycle crossed over the center divider and struck an oncoming passenger car traveling in the northbound lanes.

Both motorcycle passengers were killed on impact. The driver of the passenger car driver was flown to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s names have not been released as authorities are still currently investigating the fatal crash.