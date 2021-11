SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal motorcycle crash on I-80 Westbound near the Great Saltair is causing multiple lane closures early Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at milepost 104 on Westbound I-80

Utah Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist involved in the crash suffered fatal injuries.

I-80 westbound is currently shut down at 7200 West.

No further details on the crash have been released.

