DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic heading northbound on Interstate-15 near milepost 322 is expected to be disrupted until round midnight tonight while Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) investigate a fatal crash.

The UHP told ABC4 that a motorcyclist was heading northbound on Interstate-15 when it rear-ended another vehicle, ejecting the driver from the motorcycle. The victim was then run over by another vehicle and died on the scene.

The UHP has Tweeted that Interstate-15 heading northbound near milepost 322 has been reduced to only one right lane. Driver are asked to use Legacy Parkway as an alternate route.