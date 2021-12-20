Fatal I-70 crash semi-truck crash leaves one dead, police investigating

UTAH (ABC4) – One woman is dead after a crash on I-70 Saturday night.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along I-70 near milepost 154 around 7:33 p.m. The crash involved two semi-truck drivers.

A female driver was traveling eastbound while towing double trailers when she crashed into the back of another semi-truck pulling an oversized gas trailer. That truck was being driven by a male driver.

After the impact, the male driver pulled off to the right into the emergency lane while the female driver went off the roadway to the left. Authorities say the woman died on impact.

Law enforcement officials say the male driver was traveling 55 mph with lights and flashers on.

Investigators have notified the victim’s family and are still currently investigating the deadly incident.