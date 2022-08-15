BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been killed and several others, including children, have been hospitalized after a fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday morning.

Unified Police say the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger car with children. The deadly crash happened in the Storm Mountain area near milepost 4.2.

Authorities confirm a woman in her late 50s to early 60s has been killed. Two children ages 2 and 4 were both taken to a local hospital for injury treatment and a female in her 30s was also transported to a local hospital.

Police say the 4-year-old is currently in extremely critical condition.

According to police, the dump truck was heading down the canyon road and somehow lost control of the brakes. Police say the truck driver had limited visibility at the time and collided with the passenger car heading eastbound.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries. Multiple agencies are on scene investigating the deadly incident.

Roads will be closed in both directions as police continue investigating.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are asking travelers to avoid SR-190 at this time. Drivers in the area should expect delays and intermittent closures while crews work to clear the debris.

Rods will remain closed for at least several hours.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.