PHOTOS: Fatal crash prompts closure of northbound I-15 and eastbound I-215

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There seems to be something strange in the air, as I-15 has experienced its second wrong-way-driver crash since this morning.

The first incident took place at 4:18 a.m. when a drunk driver crashed into a state trooper.

In recent news, at roughly 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 a vehicle was spotted heading southbound in a northbound lane on I-15. The driver struck two motorcyclists, one of which has been pronounced deceased.

Northbound lanes on I-15 are currently closed off at exit 312 to Beck Street/U.S. Highway 89. Eastbound I-215 is additionally closed at Legacy Parkway Junction. Drivers are encouraged to use Legacy Parkway as an alternate route.

After the wrong-way crash which occurred this morning, Utah Highway Patrol has declared that this marks the thirtieth recorded wrong-way driving incident this year.

This is a developing story, and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.