LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Due to a triple fatality crash in Logan Canyon, US-89 will be closed until approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

At milepoint 488, just five miles south of Bear Lake, three people died after a southbound Kia Rio, with five people in it, crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a Ford Excursion.

According to officials, the 21-year-old female driving the Rio and the 24-year-old male front-seat passenger died on the scene. The driver of the Ford was the only occupant and does not appear to have any serious injuries.

There were three other passengers in the Rio, including a baby that was transported with serious injuries to a nearby hospital. One of the other occupants passed away after being transported from the scene. The other occupant was transferred to a hospital.