TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 when it veered right and off the roadway. The motorhome went into an embankment and struck a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger was transported to a local hospital in “fair condition.”

Troopers are investigating if the driver was having a possible medical condition prior to the crash.