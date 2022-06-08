SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after a deadly auto-ped crash on Wednesday morning in South Salt Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened near the area of 2100 S at 700 W around 5:26 a.m.

Details are limited, but troopers say the fatal crash happened when a driver struck a person on the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple road closures are currently in place, including the westbound ramp to SR-201, two lefthand westbound lanes and two righthand eastbound lanes along 2100.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the estimated clearance time is around 9:30 a.m., but that could change.

Drivers headed to the area should expect traffic delays or seek an alternate route of travel.

