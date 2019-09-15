Fatal Accident: Man hit by car in Millcreek

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene.

A man walking on 950 E. and 3900 South was hit by a car and died at the scene.

The victim was crossing the street when he was struck by the car. It was dark in the area and the victim was not in a crosswalk.

The driver was westbound on 3900 south and did not see the victim before she hit him.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is not suspected of drugs or alcohol or being under the influence.

Update 05:54pm: The victim has been identified as 68 year old William Love.

