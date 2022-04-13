UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off.

Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” will be available exclusively through Uber Eats in celebration of the NBA playoffs.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the combo will feature five tenders, your choice of side, one biscuit, a drink, and five sauces “for extra dunking potential.”

“With the limited time 50% off offer from April 12-17, the meal combo ranges in price from $5-$8,” a company spokesperson told Nation’s Restaurant News.