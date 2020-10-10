Fast-acting neighbors get residents out of burning house in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire responded to a house fire in Midvale Saturday afternoon.
Thanks to fast-acting neighbors the people who lived in the house were out safely by the time Murray FD, Sandy FD, and the Unified police responded.
” The call came in about 1:15, witnesses said they saw a branch fall onto a powerline,” Unified Fire’s Matt Mcfarland said. “The fire started on the back of the structure and was wind-driven, the neighbors told the residents of the fire and were able to get them out with no injuries.”
Unified Fire said in a tweet, ” Our crews had a quick and safe response to today’s house fire in Midvale.
