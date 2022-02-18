Fashion trends from NYC stylist Liv Shriber

NYC Stylist, fashion blogger, and influencer, Liv Shriber is in the studio today. She recently returned from LA where she was styling celebrities at the superbowl. Today she joined us in the GTU studio to talk TikTok Fashion and Beauty Trends.

Shriber enjoys skiing the Utah slopes, but due to a knee injury, she decided to join us on tv instead. She shared how she has grown her love into a career. Shriber is a fashion stylist located in New York City. She works with a variety of different customers on a personal level. She has an eye for what shapes and colors suit every body type.

With 3 million likes on TikTok, the NYC stylist and influencer let us in on the hottest TikTok trends and how to get them! Here’s what she had to say:

Soft-Focus Glow: If we’ve learned anything from TikTok it’s that a full face of makeup is out, and dewy skin with a soft focus glow is INN.

$24 iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Face Glaze

$15 iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Lip Oils #1 and #3

Available at Sephora and www.sephora.com

LED Face Masks: If you follow Kourtney Kardashian, Tinx, or really any skincare junkie then you’ve heard of LED Masks.

$99 Skin Gym WrinkLit LED Mask

Available at Ulta.com

Euphoria eye looks: Seamlessly recreate your favorite characters’ eye-looks with Paintlab’s Eye Stickers that come in all different shapes, colors, and sizes.

$14.99 PaintLab Eye Stickers

Available at paintlabbeauty.com

Chunky Shoes: Chunky shoes are the latest fashion trend on TikTok and can easily be dressed up or down!

$120 Cat Intruder Shoe

Available at catfootwear.com

Dad Shoes: Dad shoes are one of the hottest fashion trends right now. These are my favorite and how to style the perfect outfit!

$90 – $110 Merrell Jungle Moc

Available at Nordstrom and Merrell.com

$7.49 Hush Puppies Knit Beanie

Available at HushPuppies.com

Split Hem Leggins: The athleisure trend is still a celeb and TikTok mainstay. Split leggings are the latest update to the trend and we are seeing them everywhere!

$125 Reprise Activewear Cypress Leggings

Available on RepriseActivewear.com

$88 Skims Teddy High Pile Fleece Crop Zip Jacket

Available at Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com

