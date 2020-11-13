Farmington High, other high schools in Davis School District move to online learning

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Farmington High School and other schools in the Davis School district will be joining the list of Utah schools moving to online learning.
Davis School District officials say this will be a “soft closure” and is set to begin Monday, November 16, due to the spread of COVID-19. They added that virtual classes for Farmington High students will continue through Tuesday, November 24.
High school officials added that all district schools are closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
It is anticipated the school will resume in-person classes on Monday, November 30. Farmington High had previously been closed from October 21 through November 2 because of COVID-19. During that time, students continued their education online.
Bountiful, Davis, Layton, Viewmont, and Wood Cross high schools, as well as Shoreline Junior High School, have also moved to remote learning because of COVID-19.
Those schools will follow the same schedule that Farmington High, with in-person classes anticipated to resume on November 30, according to school officials.
Two other Davis School District high schools, Northridge and Syracuse, also remain in soft closure, with students continuing to attend school virtually.
Northridge students are anticipated to return to in-person classes November 18, while Syracuse students return to in-person classes November 1.
