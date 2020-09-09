Farmers on the Fruit Highway on US-89 lose crop due to wind storms, remain hopeful

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – This is just one of several peach trees impacted by the wind storms on the fruitway in northern Utah. Farmer Randy Lemon shares with us, about his seasons’ loss.

“Yesterday we started at the crack of dawn, the peaches that were able to be picked,” said Randy Lemon of Grammy’s Fruit & Produce on U.S. 89.

Putting peaches in baskets, hopeful to sell the last bit of what is left after the wind storms.

“So everything you see on the ground, is a loss and you don’t get it back,” he said.

Trees ruined, split down the middle.

“You get your first basket off of that tree at about the age of four or five years, from that point forward it’s a fully producing tree up to the age of 20 then it starts to slowly decline, that tree is done, it will be chainsawed and pulled out of the ground and we will restart,” said Lemon.

Lemon says many farmers are two thirds into the peach season. He’s lost about 30% of this fruit.

“Your profits are really towards the end of the season and so this will bite into your net, pretty strongly,” he said.

All that’s left is the cleanup and starting from the beginning.

“We will walk up and down this entire orchard, the 2,800 trees with chain saws and we will trim up everything that’s a broken limb,” said Lemon.

Remaining hopeful, for what’s left to sell off the summer and anticipating next season.

“Mother Nature dictates a lot more than you can control, you just learn to roll with the punches,” he said.

Lemon encourages residents to come down to the fruitway, there’s still plenty of good crops to go around.