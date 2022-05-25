SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested the co-founder of FanX for allegedly threatening to bomb multiple buildings throughout Utah.

Authorities say Bryan Melvin Brandenburg, 63, better known as the co-founder of Salt Lake’s FanX Comic Convention, threatened to bomb several buildings on May 4 and May 6. Brandenburg is currently living in Waipahu, Hawaii.

Brandenburg appeared in a federal court in Honolulu regarding bomb threats he allegedly made against various Utah buildings. Locations specifically targeted include the University of Utah, the Utah State Capitol, a 3rd District Courthouse in Salt Lake City, the mayor’s office, a “sacred temple,” multiple Ivy League universities and a federal courthouse in San Diego, Calif.

Authorities say Brandenburg was upset with Utah State Court employees over the processing time on paperwork involving his impending divorce.

Court documents spotlight various email exchanges between Brandenburg and state court employees beginning March 8, 2022. In the emails, Brandenburg emails staff multiple times asking about the divorce ruling’s progress. When he doesn’t receive an official ruling, he begins emailing staff with expletives and threats.

On May 4, 2022, Brandenburg reportedly emailed court staff mentioning specific places he wanted to bomb throughout Utah, along with the Rockefeller Center in New York City and a courthouse in San Diego.

On May 6, 2022, Brandenburg emailed four individuals who worked for local Utah news outlets threatening to bomb the U of U campus saying, “Hall Labs is Frankenstein Inc. They put illegal medical devices in me without my knowledge or permission with U of U Center for Medical Innovation. We’re bombing both campuses today for crimes against humanity,” court documents show.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified of the U of U bomb threat. Buildings at the U of U Center for Medical Innovation were evacuated for safety. Local police swept the buildings using an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Specialist along with police K-9 dogs.

“After an extensive search of the area, the police were able to declare the scene safe as no explosive devices were uncovered and allowed the evacuees back into the buildings,” court documents say.

FBI agents located Brandenburg at his residence in Hawaii for questioning. When interviewed, officials say Brandenburg admitted to making the aforementioned bomb threats.

Authorities say Brandenburg wanted his emails to “get their attention and to pressure the ‘court’ and ‘family’ so he can get his money back that they stole from him.” He told authorities he was “unhappy with how long it took the judge to rule on his divorce case and believed the court and his family worked together to take his money.”

Brandenburg was arrested at his Hawaii residence and is expected to appear in court later this week.

In 2018, Brandenburg stepped down from his role at FanX over the handling of a sexual harassment complaint made by company employees.