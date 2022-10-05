SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! High pressure continues to build which will result in a pretty pleasant day across the state.

There’s still enough moisture to where an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the southeastern corner of the state, but the chance of that happening is even less than yesterday.

For the rest of the Beehive State, it’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with mild daytime highs.

In Northern Utah, we’ll see highs range mainly in the 70s, except for the high terrain where it will be 60s. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see highs roughly 5-8 degrees above average with most topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Even though it will be warm, it will still be a great day to spend time outside! In Southern Utah, highs will range mostly in the 70s and 80s with St. George coming in just shy of the 90-degree mark.

As we move through the second half of the workweek, we’ll see little changes overall when it comes to our weather. By the weekend though high pressure will begin to ease its grip resulting in moisture returning to Southern Utah. By Sunday we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures begin to ease down across the board.

Bigger changes are looking more likely by the middle of next week as a possible system could bring a potent cold front our way. Being roughly a week away from this though, it’s just something we’re keeping our eye on for now.

The takeaway? Plenty of sunshine and mild fall temperatures across Utah today.

