OAKLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Have you ever wanted to experience living on a massive ranch like the Dutton family in Paramount’s “Yellowstone?” Well, the good news is you can, right in Utah’s backyard near Park City.

The Twilight Moon Ranch, which was featured in Season 3 of the popular “Yellowstone” TV series, is available to rent on a nightly basis for a “perfect mountain retreat.”

The ranch can be found in a small ranching community called Oakley. It’s nestled in the Kamas Valley, surrounded by the High Uintah Mountains, a short drive away from Park City. With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the rental listing says the 16-private-acre property can sleep 22 people and offers a long list of amenities.

Renters can fish in a trout-filled lake, soak in a 12-person hot tub, watch a movie on an 80-inch TV, or take in the serenity of rock waterfalls and breathtaking mountain views. The ranch also includes a gourmet kitchen, a game room complete with video game consoles, air hockey and a card time, and a sports bar area.

“Occasionally, you may see the area’s wildlife (deer and elk) while outside fishing in the pond, relaxing in the hot tub, out with the horses, or dining around the fire pit,” claims the Twilight Moon Ranch listing.

Off the ranch nearby are Park City, Deer Valley Resort and the Park City Mountain Resort, in case you don’t want to stay “cooped up” inside the mansion. The Weber River is also close by, offering river rafting, fly fishing, mountain hiking or biking and horseback riding.

Staying for a few nights at the famous ranch is sure to cost a few pretty pennies, however. As of October 2023, the average price per night is just over $3,200. According to the listing, those prices could spike for holidays or depending on the season.

You can learn more about the Twilight Moon Ranch or take a look at a gallery of photos by visiting the property’s VRBO listing, here.