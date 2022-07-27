MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale.

On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming ‘hatcha’ sooooooon: August 2022,” she wrote, tagging the location as Midvale and showcasing a photo of her husband gazing over some blueprints for the new venue.

Voted Best Fried Chicken in Utah by the Food Network, the Phams have made a name for themselves through their comfort food kingdom where the fried chicken sandwich is the star of the show.

Chef Viet Pham has been recognized nationally time and time again, including being named Best New Chef by Food and Wine in 2011 and the two-time-champ of Beat Bobby Flay. According to the chicken chain’s website, Viet and his family immigrated to the U.S. from a refugee camp when he was only seven months old. He began his career in finance, but soon switched over to cooking after recognizing his passion for making others happy through good food and hospitality. From there, he opened his first Pretty Bird Chicken location in Salt Lake City.

For anyone new to Pretty Bird, the fried chicken sando is a must-try. Boneless, skinless chicken thigh is fried to crispy perfection and placed on a buttery-sweet bun, finished with cider slaw, pickles, and Pretty Bird sauce. The menu features more chicken options like the three-piece crispy tender meal served with pickles, white bread, and your choice of sauce, as well as the crispy tender roll, which is essentially a take on the sandwich in a spit-top bun. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, Mexican street corn salad, and cider slaw.

Fried Chicken Sandwich (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

3-Piece Crispy Tender (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

Crispy Tender Roll (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

Crinkle Cut Fries (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

Mexican Street Corn Salad (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

Cider Slaw (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

Famous Pretty Bird Sauce (Courtesy of Pretty Bird)

Excluding their upcoming Midvale location – address undisclosed at this time – you can find Pretty Bird Chicken in SLC at 146 Regent Street in Sugar House at 675 East 2100 South, and in Park City at 1775 Prospector Avenue.