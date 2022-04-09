(ABC4) – What are two things Americans love besides fast-food and guns? Ah, yes–cats and Instagram. Put the two together and you’ve got a Yankee paradise. So, it must go without saying that our nation had some, if not a lot to do with social media influencer kitty, Stepan’s nominee for a world-renowned award.

The fierce feline otherwise known by his Instagram handle, @loveyoustephan, has been nominated for a World Influencers & Bloggers award. Though he is recognized for giving “everyone a good mood,” as stated in his Instagram bio, Stepan’s popularity goes far beyond his sweet face.

Although his claim to fame came years before Russia invaded Ukraine, the crisis shined a light on Stephan, who lived with his owner in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv before having to flee to Poland in late February.

Since then, Stephan has been taking action to help his fellow Ukrainians on his Instagram account, which boasts over 1.2 million followers. On March 28, Stephan took to social media to thank his fans for helping him raise over $10,000 which will support animals suffering amid the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

After much hardship, the World Influencers and Bloggers Association offered both Stepan and his owner help in traveling to France to find safety, where they’d “wait for the very day when we could return home.”

Though the circumstances weren’t exactly ideal, Stepan’s encounter with the World Influencers and Bloggers Association is starting to seem like a blessing in disguise, as he now has a chance of receiving “the most prestigious award in Influencer history,” as noted in his announcement of the nominee.

As a heartfelt twist that surely hits close to home for Stepan and his family, the event will be held as a fundraiser for Ukraine, with all funds made through tickets purchased going towards charity.

The ceremony will take place on May 18 in Cannes, France.

Stepan encourages his U.S.A. friends interested in attending to purchase a ticket by clicking here.