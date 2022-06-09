SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) -MX, a leader in open finance on a mission to improve the financial lives of all people, has announced that founder of world-famous hip-hop, dance, and pop group the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am will be the keynote speaker at MX Money Experience Summit 2022 (MXS).

The event, set to be held in person from September 20 through 22 at Snowbird Mountain Resort, will unite some of the financial industry’s most reputable leaders for three days of keynotes, breakout sessions, and networking events featuring fintech leaders, innovators, and developers. Along with will.i.am, top brands and leaders of the financial industry will speak at the event.

“Open Finance is redefining the financial industry and Money Experience Summit is where the brightest minds in the financial industry come together to discuss how we push beyond the status quo to deliver positive customer outcomes and new money experiences,” said Shane Evans, Interim CEO and President, MX. “From real-world use cases to visionary ambitions and thought-provoking discussions, MXS 2022 will be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration across the financial industry.”

Early bird registration for MXS will run throughout June 17 and includes access to all in-person events which include discounted hotel rooms and live entertainment. To register for Money Experience Summit 2022, click here.