(ABC4) – Three popular American fast-food franchises have all taken something off of their menus in an effort to ensure the wellbeing of their customers–and no–not french fries or milkshakes.

Burger King, Popeyes, and Chick-Fil-A have announced their decision to remove PFAS from their product packaging. The commonly used chemicals have earned the nickname “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment. Additionally, these substances are toxic. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported that research suggests exposure to high levels of certain PFAS may lead to adverse health outcomes.

Burger King and Popeyes were the first to make the switch, when the chains’ umbrella organization, Restaurant Brands International, announced plans late Wednesday to eliminate PFAS from all approved, guest-facing packaging materials globally by the end of 2025 or sooner.

Chick-Fil-A hopped on board within a couple of hours, Tweeting on Wednesday evening their plans to phase out PFAS from all newly produced packaging going forward in its supply chain. The franchise added that although some legacy packaging may still be in restaurants, it is expected to be totally removed by the end of this summer.