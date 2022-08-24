SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys: that’s how nine-year-old Paxton’s family described him.

“He loves the outdoors he loves riding dirt bikes and four wheelers and go fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt said.

Paxton is fighting for his life after being trapped underwater in his family truck. His family is holding out hope.

“Keep the prayers coming because we’re hoping they’re working, he’s a miracle, the doctors did not expect any of this,” Carpenter said.

His family went on a trip to Smith and Morehouse reservoir Monday, when their truck suddenly fell down the boat ramp into the water with Paxton and his two siblings inside.

His nine-year-old brother escaped, and his two-year-old sister was quickly grabbed by her grandpa, but Paxton remained stuck inside the truck.

It was a call his family never expected.

“Everybody dropped everything and ran up there. At first, they didn’t think Paxton was going to make it,” Carpenter said.

Thankfully, Joe Donnell, a former park ranger and emergency responder was out kayaking the same day. He saw the truck sink and dove down in the water seven times before finally feeling Paxton’s t-shirt and pulling him out.

Paxton’s family called Joe a miracle.

“We’re forever grateful that he didn’t give up on Paxton, we can’t even put into words how much he means to us,” Carpenter said.

Despite the odds, Paxton’s still fighting. He’s managed to nod his head, grab his aunt’s hand and mouth words, all while on life support.

“I know he’s in there, he’s fighting, he’s tired but he’s fighting and just knowing that he knew I was there meant the world to me,” Carpenter said.

You can find a link to donate to Paxton’s medical funds here.