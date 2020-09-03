Family shares warning for boaters before Labor Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Deputies say 69-year-old Mike Stockdale and his family’s fishing boat capsized Tuesday morning. His family says he died after they swam safely to shore.

“My dad always said, if I could choose how I would go, I would go out fishing with my family,” said daughter Melissa Dalton Martinez.

Mike Stockdale

She remembers her dad as a classic outdoorsman who loved fishing and Strawberry Reservoir.

“He taught all eight of us kids and all 31 of his grandkids how to fish,” she said. “Every single one of them has memories fishing with grandpa.”

He was with his family members on a fishing trip at Strawberry Reservoir when the family says winds picked up, causing their boat to capsize. All five of them swam to shore in cold water, but Stockdale passed away after a family member tried to administer CPR on the shore.

Life Flight

“Somethings are out of your control. So you might be experienced, but you can’t control the weather,” said Martinez.

Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, officials say make sure to tell your family and friends where you are going and what time you are planning on being back. Be prepared for all of the elements because they can change quickly. And, make sure you and everyone on your watercraft are wearing a life jacket.

“You can’t control when a wind storm suddenly comes up and especially when you’re out there on those big lakes, there is nothing you can do if something comes up other than make sure you are prepared with your life jackets,” said Martinez.

She says what brings comfort to her family is knowing their dad died doing what he loved. He made sure the rest of his family was safe on dry land, the same family who will now help him take care of his loving wife of 52 years.