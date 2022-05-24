SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The mother of the student who claims a Bennion Junior High assistant principal called her child a racial slur did not speak during a demonstration outside the school on Monday, but released a statement that leader of Black Lives Matter Utah, Rae Duckworth read out loud.

“I am disappointed and angry that our children are being victimized by people who are entrusted in positions of authority. Teachers are supposed to love what they do while setting the example for children who are our future… I know my family is not the only one experiencing this discriminatory injustice. And we need change.”

Several students and parents held signs outside the school in support of the student, including grandmother Dorothy Uitvlugt, who said she wants to see action from the district.

“Those are all words,” said Uitvlugt. “I mean, it happens every day and they need to do something about it. These children don’t deserve it, especially when they’re supposed to be in a safe place.”

The Granite School District released an updated statement shortly after Monday’s demonstration, saying:

“Every child deserves to feel safe and welcome in our schools. We respect and share the concerns presented by this family and look forward to the opportunity to visit with them directly as our investigation progresses. As previously stated, the use of derogatory language or racial slurs will not be tolerated in any context. The employee remains on leave until the investigation is complete and we will take appropriate action at that time. We would encourage any student or family to report unsafe behavior of any kind using the “report a concern,” tool on our website at www.graniteschools.org or using the SafeUT application for mobile devices. Both tools can be used anonymously. We appreciate the help and support of our communities as we work to ensure a safe environment for all children.”