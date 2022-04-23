WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A family of four is now home safe after getting stranded in the snow in their vehicle near the Weber and Cache County line.

Weber County Search & Rescue along with deputies from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched early this morning on reports of a stranded vehicle. A family attempted to to cross Ant Flat Road late last night and got stuck in the snow.

The family was able to get a text out to family at around 4:00 a.m. asking for help. Search & Rescue located the family and was able to get them out safely.