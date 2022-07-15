HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Julie Burns was a mother of two daughters.

Police say she was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend inside a Heber City home while her two daughters were upstairs.

“She was amazing,” said Julie’s sister, Angela Edmunds. “She was the best mom, the best sister. Just pray for her girls.”

According to court documents, Julie’s boyfriend is Michael Asman who, as of Thursday night, is considered armed and dangerous. Police documents show Asman took the two girls past their mother’s body after the shooting and told them to close their eyes until they were outside.

Asman gave the girls to their aunt, according to court documents.

Back in June, Asman was arrested in a domestic violence incident that occurred in front of the same children. Julie’s family says he never should have been let out on bail.

“She’s blatantly told them he was gonna kill her if he got out, so the fact that he got bail and he was granted permission to leave is beyond me,” said Edmunds.

“After running her over with a car three weeks ago — is insane, and only got an aggravated assault for that? It’s baffling — the system to me,” said Edwards. “It basically gave him the “OK” to go kill my sister because that’s exactly what he said he was going to do.”

You can visit the GoFundMe to support the victim’s children here.

Suspect – Michael Asman: