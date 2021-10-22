Family of slain local DJ now need Mexican Police to help find suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) It’s been five days since Gaby Ramos, a well-liked local radio DJ, was shot and killed inside her own home in Taylorsville.

According to Taylorsville Police, investigators believe the suspect and ex-boyfriend Manuel Burciaga-Perea is now in Mexico.

Gaby Ramos’ living room memorial

“I’m kind of confused, to be honest,” says Gaby’s sister, Rocio Sifuentes.

Sifuentes says she discovered the news that Burciaga-Perea may have fled to Mexico on Twitter.

“I wish they catch him in here, in the USA, you know,” she adds.

Her husband Juan Hernandez says he told officers the night of Ramos’ murder the suspect was going to Mexico.

Juan Hernandez and Rocio Sifuentes

“I say, ‘he’s from Chihuahua.’ ‘He is probably going to go there’,” says Hernandez.

Now Sifuentes is having trouble living at home with her family. She says she and the kids are having nightmares, and they are the worst a human can have.

“I saw everything, so it’s super rough to stay here. You know to remember everything again and again,” she says.

On Friday, State Senator Luz Escamilla stopped by to console the family and offer state resources.

State Senator Luz Escamilla

The Senator tells ABC4, “When something ends like this, when you’re in the place where someone lost their life, and you get to see the people there next to her, that were there when she took her last breath. I’m a mom, so I’m sure that is her biggest fear because her daughter was here and this man came with a firearm. This obviously touches home as moms and as women, you know clearly domestic violence could happen to anyone right? It’s not a gender issue but we see more women dying in the hands of the perpetrators and it’s tragic. “

The senator learned the family called the police for help twice during her visit.

“It is very disturbing to hear that they reached out to law enforcement, they were seeking help 15 to 20 minutes prior to her getting shot, and I wonder if there is something we can do legislatively too,” says Sen. Escamilla.

Gaby Ramos

She says there needs to be a state intervention for law enforcement.

Sen. Escamilla adds, “You know the most dangerous call a police officer will face is a domestic violence call for themselves as law enforcement and what they are entering into. So what are we doing to provide enough help to them to be able to be as successful as law enforcement officers?”

Some of that help could come in the form of a bill to add funding to departments to get more officers in departments.

“There is conversation at the legislator of more tax cuts, and I don’t know if that is the answer. We are clearly not funding adequately services to help people be safe. Public safety is the number one priority of the government,” Escamilla says. “And if our public safety providers and our law enforcement agencies are saying this is not sustainable. We cannot continue like this, then we need to bring the resources they need.”

Juan Hernandez and Rocio Sifuentes holding hands

As the senator looks to fund more officers this coming legislative session, the family needs the Mexican Government to help Utah law enforcement.

“I’m just asking to the Mexican authority to help us to get him back to the USA. He needs to pay for that, the horrible thing that he has done to my lovely sister,” says Sifuentes.

Hernandez adding, “I know he needs to be punished.”

Sifuentes says she doesn’t want to see another person killed because of domestic violence.

“Don’t judge them, just help them,” she says. “For all those women that are living this kind of violence, I say please speak out.”

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.