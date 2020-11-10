Family of Draper mom and son killed in Nevada shooting request donations to Road Home in lieu of flowers

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a Draper mom and her son who were killed during a shooting in Nevada last week are asking for donations to the Road Home in lieu of flowers.

Diana Reem Sayegh Hawatmeh and Joseph “Jojo” Hawatmeh were killed during a shooting in Henderson, Nevada on November 3.

“Their surviving family and friends are grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown by so many in response to this tragic incident that claimed both their lives. In lieu of flowers, their family has requested that donations be made to The Road Home,” stated on a donation page made for the homeless shelter.

The post describes Diana as a “radiant, selfless, and faithful member of the community. She loved to dance, entertain, and she would do anything for her family and friends whom she loved wholeheartedly and deeply and dedicated her life to spreading positivity and joy and did so with such grace, elegance, and beauty.”

According to friends and family, Joseph was full of life and a devout basketball player, gamer, and big-time foodie.

“Jojo loved spending all his time with his cousins and friends. His giggle was infectious, and he immediately lit up any room he entered with his silly jokes and adorable attitude,” the post continued.

Diana and Joseph are survived by their husband and father Iehab, son and big brother Layth, and daughter and big sister Yasmeen.

The post said Diana was an engaged member of her community and dedicated herself to giving back. She was involved with several projects at The Road Home, especially around the holidays.

In honor of Diana and her son Joseph, the family is asking the community to please consider a donation to The Road Home.

Diana and Joseph died after being shot on November 3.

Officers were called to an apartment on a report of resident hearing gunshots and upon arrival, they found two deceased adult women (one identified as Diana), and Diana’s 16-year-old daughter Yasmeen critically injured, all with gunshot wounds.

Officers then located the suspect, 38-year-old Jason Neo Bourne, armed with a handgun, and barricaded in a nearby vehicle, holding Joseph hostage.

While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the suspect held his gun to Joseph’s head, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. Officers pulled Joseph from the vehicle and attempted to save his life but he died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Police say the suspect had fired multiple rounds inside the car but have not disclosed yet if one of those bullets killed the boy or if he was hit during the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was killed in the incident and police have not released the name of the other woman who died.