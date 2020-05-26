Family mourns pedestrian killed Friday, one of 4 fatal auto-pedestrian deaths that day

6 roadway deaths since Friday as Utah enters “100 Deadliest Days”

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Shantel Sponsler was hit and killed by a vehicle along 3300 S. Friday night, and on Monday her friends and family gathered at the location to honor her memory.

“This is something that no man, no woman, should ever have to go through,” said father Donald Sponsler.

Memorial Day marks Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days on the roadways, and every year officials warn people to pay attention — because, every year, fatalities and crashes tend to spike during these summer months.

“I hope people remember her, and I want her to know that we care,” said sister Shaylee Sponsler.

Shaylee has a message for drivers everywhere.

“When you’re driving, you have to look at what’s in front of you. You can’t be distracted, especially if it’s dark or especially if it’s raining. Because, this probably could have been avoided.”

LATEST NEWS STORIES: