

UTAH (ABC4) – Family and friends gathered together Tuesday to remember Landon Embry, a 34-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident in Draper over the weekend.

Landon was the oldest of four and his family recounted what a wonderful brother and uncle he was, sharing how he would always attend his niece’s soccer games and be there for his siblings when they needed him. His mother said he was always thoughtful and that just days before he died, Landon surprised her with flowers.

“The world will not be the same without him. We have lost a brother and a best friend,” said Landon’s father Lloyd Embry, reading a tribute from one of Landon’s friends.



His parents shared that he was loved by many in the community and that in the past few days, tons of people they’ve never even met came forward in support of Landon.

“It’s been amazing, the people that have come and shared with us their relationship with him and how positive he was with them and how genuine he was,” said Landon’s mother, Sandy Embry. “I often wonder where he found the time to be there for so many people.”



Lloyd said he learned about the accident when police knocked on his door Sunday at three in the morning.



“We’re really sad that he’s gone and we’re really gonna miss him,” he said.



Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the accident happened early Sunday on southbound I-15. Landon was traveling southbound in the area of 15000 S when a Tesla collided with the back of his motorcycle. UHP says the driver told them the Tesla was on auto-pilot when the crash happened. Due to Tesla’s high-tech features, UHP says there’s a lot of evidence to collect and that the incident is still under investigation.

“You absolutely still have to stay fully engaged and connected when you’re in that vehicle,” said Jalaine Hawkes, a lieutenant with Utah Highway Patrol. “It changes nothing for the driver. The driver still has to be paying attention to everything around them.”

Landon’s family shared that a lot of people looked up to him and that he will be remembered for having a big heart.

“He was always so supportive,” said Landon’s sister, Lindsey Gomm. “I could talk to him about anything, he was a great confidant.”



His mother shared the message she wants to leave with others, “Please, please, please tell your loved ones you love them before they leave. You never know when it will be the last time.”



Landon’s family said that he was a free spirit and riding motorcycles was one of the activities he enjoyed the most.

“The bike was everything to him, he just loved being able to be out there and ride and breathe in the fresh air,” Lloyd said. “He bought that Harley a couple of months ago and had just been riding around and just enjoying it.”

Loved ones said they will miss him and they hope to live in his example.

“After the shock of losing him, realizing how many things you take for granted every day, but the best thing we can do after he passed is try to love more like Landon and treat people in our lives the way that he treated us,” said Sarah Sargent, a friend.



The family says although they are heartbroken, they are grateful for the 34 years they were able to spend with Landon.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Landon Friday night at the Cattlemen Hall in Oakley from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for friends and family.