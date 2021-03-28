Family, friends, mourn loss of young girl killed in East Carbon house fire, vigil planned

East Carbon, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friends and family of an 11-year-old girl killed in an overnight fire in East Carbon are coming together to mourn their unimaginable loss.

A memorial can be seen at the home of Holly Fox, the young girl who died after her family’s home caught fire Sunday morning.

Memorial for Holly Fox grows outside her home

According to Wellington Fire Department, they were called to the home on a report of a fire Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. to a home near Carson Street. When crews arrived, the home was “fully involved” and had heavy flames and smoke showing.

Crews were told that a child might still be inside and a rescue operation was immediately enacted but “due to the extreme heat and smoke inside the home” they were unable to find the child in time.

Anyone wishing to help the family may do so on a GoFundMe that has been set up or by donating directly to Mitchell Funeral Home in Price.

A candlelight vigil has been planned for Holly on Wednesday, March 31st at 8 p.m. at Sunnyside Park.