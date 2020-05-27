Family finds blasting caps and dynamite in Gransville home

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police said a family found blasting caps and dynamite while cleaning out a home in Grantsville on Sunday.

Officers were originally called out the Utah Fire Authority’s Bomb Squad and during the investigation, several sticks of dynamite were located.

All items were taken to a safe location and destroyed.

Police said dynamite used to be used in local quarries, to clear trees from farmland, and for other purposes but as it become unstable people stopped using it.

While it is not common, some old homes may still have “forgotten” stores of dynamite located somewhere on the property, either in a shed or attic.

Instructions on what what to do if dynamite is found was provided by police: