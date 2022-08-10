MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home.

“He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez.

It’s been a week since 48-year-old Victor Acosta Duran was last seen.

“We have been unable to locate Duran despite efforts made through reviewing footage at the post office, neighboring businesses, surrounding agencies,” said Philip Mehrer, a detective with Murray City Police. “It’s up to trying to check UDOT cameras to locate him. We unfortunately haven’t had any leads or anyone come forward with any information. We really want to try and get him back to his family.”

Loved ones today held a press conference, trying to spread the word and hoping to get one step closer to finding Duran.

“Even his co-workers are looking for him because he’s a good person,” says Rodriguez. “He works hard. They love him like a dad too, his co-workers do. They told me that some of them cried when they told them he was missing.”

His son says Duran always gives the best advice and tries to help others.

“He’s a good guy. He cares for people. He was a paramedic in Mexico. He cares — he just cares.”

Authorities say he went to the Murray City Postal Office at 4900 South and State Street last Wednesday around 1 p.m. afternoon with his wife and child when he went missing shortly after.

“He just walked off and we can’t find him,” said Duran.

His family is worried, saying he’s without medication for his mental health needs.

“He’s under really bad depression right now, so we are just really worried about him,” said his wife Karina Rodriguez.

Victor was last seen in a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, black running shoes and a blue cap. He is described as a Latino man who stands at 5 feet 10 inches with green eyes and brown hair. He is fluent in English and Spanish.

Anyone who may have seen Duran is asked to call: