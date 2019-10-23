Family choosing to remember daughter/wife for life she lived rather than how she died

DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A wrong-way crash on Highway 40 led to the death of pregnant 22-year-old Shantell Young and her unborn son one year ago Wednesday.

While her absence is felt by those closest to her, they say their faith and the way she lived brings comfort.

The phrase, “Live Like Shantell” is painted on the gymnasium walls of Duchesne High School and her booth at Dy-Versities Salon is untouched.

“I look at her station every day and it’s still kinda hard to believe that she’s gone,” said Lacey Young, Shantell’s friend, co-worker and Macoy’s cousin.

While Shantell is no longer here, her co-workers and family say her memory lives on.

With portraits and photo albums of Shantell are on display at Shantell’s parents’ home, DeLoy and Heidi Brady said she was full of life.

“She impacted a lot of people’s lives,” Heidi Brady said. “She was always kind and had a kind heart,” DeLoy Brady said.

“She’s just always really good and kind. Loved her brothers and sisters, loved everybody,” Heidi Brady said.

DeLoy and Heidi said their daughter was a “girly-girl” as she loved fashion and style, but also wasn’t afraid to get outside and get dirty.

“[We’re] lucky we have a lot of good memories, so that’s nice,” DeLoy Brady said.

While Shantell’s family cherishes their memories with her, Shantell’s husband, Macoy Young, said he too, has memories of his wife of two years.

One of the last memories being their gender reveal celebration where they learned they were having a baby boy.

Just days later, the crash that would take Shantell’s life struck the soon-to-be family of three.

“I lost a wife and a first-born son in one day,” Macoy Young said. “Go from having everything to going home the next day to not even having a home. I had to move in with my parents.”

Despite it being a hard year, Macoy said he’s choosing to focus on the memories he and his wife made.

“Life with her, like married, it was the best. There’s no denying it was the best time of my life,” Macoy Young said.

And while she’s gone, Macoy Young knows Shantell Young would want him to continue moving forward.

“I look back and I think what would Shantell want?” Macoy Young said. “Would she want me to be sad and sulk about it or would she want my mentality to look forward and continue to have a good life?”

The Youngs and Bradys agree that life isn’t the same without Shantell Young, but said they have faith that her and her unborn son are OK.

According to court documents, Tyson Uresti, the driver who killed Shantell Young and her unborn son has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

And while her family has a void that can never be filled, they said they are choosing to focus on the life she lived rather than the way she died.

